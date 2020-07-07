Apple to Ditch LCD Panels And Opt for OLED on All iPhone 12 Models

A new report has emerged citing that all upcoming iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays. This is not the first time that we are hearing this but adds more credibility that this might happen. The news is based on the supply chain sources and corroborates that Apple will use OLED panels on all of the iPhone 12 which are set to launch later this year.

All iPhone 12 Models Will Feature an OLED Panel, No Earphones or Charger in Box According to New Report

The "executive-level source" states that despite the inclusion of OLED panels on all four models, the iPhone 12 will feature a "fringe" or a notch up top to house the Face ID sensors. While Apple is reducing reliance on Samsung for the production of OLED panels, the South Korean giant will benefit from the move. However, Samsung is yet to meet Apple's display requirement for its upcoming iPhone 12 models. Later on, as we narrow down to the launch, the company will enter the supply chain for display production.

Since Apple is moving away from LCD, its current supplier Japan Display will be negatively affected. The manufacturer has supplied Apple with LCD displays for a long time and it has been struggling over the years as well as companies are moving towards OLED displays. However, sources do say that Japan Display will still be around for Apple's current and upcoming devices with LCD displays.

Sources have also confirmed to the publication that Apple will not ship the iPhone 12 with Earphones or a USB-C power adapter.

“To lower the cost a bit is one reason, but not necessarily the most important one… The reason why Apple does not include those two accessories is also because a lot of existing iPhone users already have many of them over the past few years,” according to a source with knowledge of Apple’s thinking.

The report also mentions that all models of the iPhone 12 will feature 5G capability. However, the final word rests with Apple and it might be too early to jump to conclusions. Henceforth, do stay tuned in with us to learn more about the latest leaks on the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

News Source: Nikkei