iPhone 12 Sizes Compared Against Older iPhone Models

Apple will announce its upcoming iPhone series in a few months and we have a pretty solid guess on what it will look like. However, the end product might vary since the exact information rests with Apple. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 12 in 5.4-inch two models on 6.1-inches and 6.7-inch screen sizes. However, if you're interested in knowing how the smartphones will look like compared to the current and older models, you have come to the right place.

Comparison Shows How iPhone 12 Series Will Look Like Against the Current and Older iPhone Models

The design is most certainly going to shift this time around. All four variants will come in a more squarish design much like the new iPad Pro series. To make it more clear to us, MacRumors has compared the upcoming iPhone 12 models with current and older models. These models include the iPhone SE, iPhone 7/8/SE 2, iPhone X. iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple’s First Mac CPU Will Cost $100/Unit & Will Be Built On A 5nm Node – Report

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is only bigger than the original iPhone SE and smaller than all other models. This will allow a lot of people to consider this model who prefers the smaller form-factor but a bigger display. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come between the iPhone X and iPhone 11 Pro Max, making it the ideal size, in my point of view. Lastly, the tallest iPhone with a 6.7-inch display comes last, bigger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Take note that the images are based on the leaked CAD renderings of the iPhone 12. the final product might vary in dimensions but not by a lot. Nonetheless, the comparison gives us a pretty good idea of how the sizes of the upcoming iPhone 12 will bee in contrast to the current and older iPhone models.

What screen size do you prefer?

News Source: MacRumors