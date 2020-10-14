iPhone 12 Pro Models Feature 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 Models Remain at 4GB

Apple announced the latest iPhone models yesterday and the devices have been received pretty well in the smartphone industry. Since reviewers didn't get a chance for their first hands-on impressions due to the ongoing health crises, thoughts on the handsets have to wait till October 23. On the outside, the iPhone 12 series feature a radical design shift compared to the iPhone 11 series. However, according to the latest, the new iPhone 12 Pro models feature 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 12 models remain at 4GB.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Features 6GB of RAM While the Standard Models Continue Last Year's Legacy

As discovered by MacRumors, the plist files in the Xcode 12.1 beta show that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with 6GB of RAM while the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature 4GB of RAM - same as its predecessors. According to the publisher, the plist files have accurately revealed RAM details on the previous generation iPhone models. Moreover, Geekbenach results for the iPhone 12 Pro also shows 6GB of RAM. This only confirms the recent finding by the publisher. In contrast, the previous-generation iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max features 4GB of RAM.

iPhone 12 Pro Running the A14 Bionic Obtains a Much Lower Multi-Core Score Than the iPad Air 4 Featuring the Same Chipset

The A14 Bionic chip that is powering the iPhone 12 series is plenty powerful when it comes to performance. With 6GB RAM on the 'Pro' models, the duo will greatly bolster the new video-centric features and much more. According to the benchmarks, the iPhone 12 Pro will roughly feature the same single-core score as the iPad Air. However, the multi-core score is noticeably lower than that of the iPad Air. The possible reason why the multi-core score is significantly less is that probably Geekbench must have run soon after the iPhone 12 was set up. However, we're only assuming here but final results might vary when the device is out in the wild.

At this point in time, no iPhone 12 model is out. However, if you're planning on getting one for yourself, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will begin this Friday, October, and shipments will begin starting October 23. You will have to wait two weeks to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is because iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max's pre-orders will begin on November 6 and shipments will start on Friday, November 13.

The iPhone 12 series boasts a number of changes and new additions that users might be anxious to see. The best part about the models is that all of these feature OLED panels, ending the LCD versus OLED debate on the budget and high-end models. So anyone you go with will ensure the best media consumption experience.

