iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature 128GB Base Storage and Pro Models to Feature 6GB RAM

Apple's rumored iPhone 12 lineup has been getting a lot of heat lately. That's right, we're not just talking rumors but leaks as well from credible sources. According to the latest, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is said to start with 128GB of storage. The news comes from Jon Prosser from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Apple has been offering 64GB of base storage for the past three years and if the latest news is anything to go by, we will see it double with the iPhone 12 lineup.

iPhone 12 Series to Boast 128GB of Baseline Storage and the Pro Series Will Gain 6GB of RAM

Jon Prosser claims in his latest video that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will feature baseline storage of 128GB along with a higher 256GB variant. On the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro, you will have the option of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. Furthermore, all models are expected to feature new OLED panels 5G support and the new A14 chipset.

2020 iPhone 12 Launch Will Happen This Year, but Mass Production Reportedly Delayed by a Whole Month

For the iPhone 12, the OLED display will potentially be a major improvement since the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR before it featured an LCD panel and both have received their share of hate even though they are pretty solid panels. 5G support on all models is a pretty neat addition and something we all should look forward to. While the latest A13 Bionic is already plenty fast, the A14 will probably banish the competition along with better GPU performance for gaming and better image rendering.

Apart from this, Apple is also expected to equip the iPhone 12 Pro models with 6GB of RAM according to Prosser. Furthermore, it is also claimed that the lineup will be available in Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and a new Navy Blue color.

Previously, there have been plenty of. iPhone 12 leaks. From a hardware standpoint, Apple will reduce the side of the notch on the entire series, Face ID will improve further and it will work over a wide-angle of view. In addition, the battery capacity will be increased as well as to bolster the impact of 5G connectivity and a higher 120Hz refresh rate on the Pro models. Due to the global health crises, it has been rumored that the iPhone 12 series will be delayed.

Nonetheless, we will share more details as soon as we hear it. What are your thoughts on the 128GB baseline storage on all iPhone 12 models? Let us know in the comments.