iPhone 12 Pro Running the A14 Bionic Obtains a Much Lower Multi-Core Score Than the iPad Air 4 Featuring the Same Chipset

When the iPad Air 4 was benchmarked running the A14 Bionic, its compute performance results thrashed the likes of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, once again cementing its position as the fastest mobile silicon out there. With the chipset running inside the newly announced iPhone 12 Pro, we should expect similar results right? Not by a long shot, because a fresh benchmark has a different story, so you can check out all the details right here.

Differences in Multi-Core Scores Might Be Because the Benchmarking App Started Running on the iPhone 12 Pro Almost Immediately After It Was Set Up

The benchmarking app Geekbench 5 measured the iPhone 12 Pro’s performance, and we thought that with the 5nm A14 Bionic running, it would obtain similar results to the iPad Air 4. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case and to show you how both devices fared, the single-core and multi-core scores have been given below.

iPhone 12 Pro Models Feature 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 Models Remain at 4GB

iPad Air 4

Single-core - 1583

Multi-core - 4198

iPhone 12 Pro

Single-core - 1590

Multi-core - 3120

The iPhone 12 Pro manages to outpace the iPad Air 4 in the single-core test results by an inch but fails miserably in the multi-core run. Now why is that? Even Geekbench 5 shows that the highest performing cores were running at 3.00GHz and not a lower frequency so what could be the reasoning behind these results? Well, MacRumors does report that it could be due to Geekbench 5 being run almost immediately after the iPhone 12 Pro was removed from its packaging and set up.

This might have resulted in the scores you’re looking at right now, but there’s no way of knowing for sure at the moment. When the first iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 models are available to the public, which will be starting October 23, we’ll know for sure how both handsets perform while running Apple’s latest and greatest A14 Bionic. Additional evidence of the chipset being an absolute powerhouse was found in a recent graphics performance test.

iPhone 12 Pro Delivers Worse Battery Life Than Last Year’s iPhone 11 Pro – Take a Look at These Stats

Not only did the A14 Bionic GPU marginally beat the A12Z Bionic, but the scores also show that it was a whopping 72 percent faster than the GPU running in the A13 Bionic. Now that’s a mammoth-sized improvement and strange enough, Apple didn’t talk about these increases during its official presentation of the iPad Air 4, which is strange to hear.

As for the scores you’re looking at right now, do you think there might be another reason why the iPhone 12 Pro performed so poorly in the multi-core section? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Geekbench