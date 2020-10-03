Fresh iPad Air 4 Performance Numbers Show the A14 Bionic Thrashing the Competition in Single, Multi-Core Workloads

We can all agree that the first A14 Bionic benchmark leak had us all disappointed, but that certainly doesn’t mean the iPad Air 4 wasn’t going to be a letdown in the performance department. Those earlier scores would have implied that Apple intended to focus more on efficiency rather than raw performance from the A14 Bionic but a different benchmark has a different story to tell; a much different story. In fact, the numbers show that the A14 Bionic will continue to remain unmatched in both single-core and multi-core workloads.

New iPad Air 4 Gets Benchmarked Using Geekbench 5; Beats the Competition Rather Comprehensively

The single-core and multi-core results of the A14 Bionic were shared by tipster Lovetodream on Twitter, as he reveals in the form of a screenshot what the A14 Bionic running in the iPad Air 4 is capable of achieving. In short, the tablet achieves a single-core score of 1583 and a multi-core of 4198. The fastest Android chipset running in smartphones, the Snapdragon 865 Plus only managed to obtain 845 in the single-core score and 1307 in the multi-core test results while running in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Apple’s Slightly Slower B14 Bionic Might Not Exist After All, According to Cryptic Tweet

These are impressive results, and since they create a massive difference between the fastest Android silicon on the planet right now, we can only expect positive results from the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, which too is expected to sport the same A14 Bionic. Also, for those who are interested, the ‘Exynos 2100’ which was apparently spotted running in the Galaxy S21 Plus cannot beat the A14 Bionic, as it only manages to secure a mediocre score of 1038 for the single-core category, and 3060 for the multi-core one.

Then again, the flagship’s firmware is unlikely unoptimized right now so when the first commercial units of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup arrive, we’ll provide a fairer comparison. Not surprising, if you take a look at the specifications of the A14 Bionic, Apple is once again sticking to a 6-core configuration, where two of those cores will be focused on performance while the remaining four will be all about efficiency. Still, it's rather strange that Apple didn't provide comparisons of the new A14 Bionic and the A13 Bionic during it's iPad Air 4 presentation.

Instead, the technology giant decided to mention that the newly announced SoC is up to 40 percent more powerful than the A12 Bionic, a silicon that was released in 2018. If you wish to see performance comparisons of the A13 Bionic as well as the A12 Bionic, do let us know down in the comments and we’ll have those numbers ready for you. In the meantime, are you impressed with the performance of the iPad Air 4?

News Source: Lovetodream