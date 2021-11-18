Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvement for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Series Only

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.1.1 that fixes call-dropping issues on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Take note that the new update is only available for the aforementioned iPhone models only and all other models will not see the update in the Settings app. The new update arrives almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1 and can be downloaded on supported iPhone models right now.

Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 For iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Series Wih Call Improvements

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released iOS 15.1.1 for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, including the Pro models. If you happen to own the supported models, the update is available for free from the Settings app over the air. All you have to do is launch Settings > General > Software Update and you are all good to go.

There is a reason why the latest update is available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Some users were previously experiencing dropped calls and the latest iOS 15.1.1 will fix the issue, as per Apple's release notes of the build. The call-dropping issue was only reported on the stated iPhone models so the rest of the lineup will not see the update.

This is all there is to it, folks.