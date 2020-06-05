iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Users Seeing Weird Green Tint on Display After Unlocking

If you're noticing an odd green tint when unlocking your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you're not alone. Some users are seeing an unusual green color shift on their iPhone displays after unlocking. The problem seems to occur randomly and it appears to be a software bug causing the tint. Scroll down for more details on the story and what can you do to resolve it.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Users Seeing Off Green Tint on Screen a Few Seconds After Unlocking

The complaints of the iPhone 11 series displays with green tint were first shared on Reddit. At this point, it is not clear what is causing the issue and affected users point out that the green tint is visible a few seconds after the iPhone has been unlocked.

Unc0ver Jailbreak Bug Could Auto Update Your iPhone to iOS 13.5.1 – Here’s What you Have to do

Some users also claim that they have experienced the same issue at night time when Dark Mode and Night Shift was enabled. Other users also state that the green tint is also visible when the screen brightness is at the lowest level.

I have been seeing a uniformly green tint on my 11 Pro Max for a few seconds after unlocking the phone. The same is happening with my mother’s phone (also 11 Pro Max), too. Recently found this thread. Is anyone else experiencing it, too?.”

According to users who are affected by the green tint, the odd issue is present since iOS 13.4.1 update. This suggests that it is a software bug. A few users were able to cease the issue after they restarted their iPhone but it wasn't helpful for all affected users. See the full image below.

Primarily, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users have reported the green tint issue. However, there have also been complaints from iPhone X users. It's not just iOS 13.4.1 but iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1 also feature the issue.

If it is a software issue, Apple will release the fix in the next update as Apple is quite quick pertaining to solving issues. iOS 13.5.5 is in the beta phase right now and it is not clear yet if it fixes the issue. Details on what's causing the color shift are scarce at the moment, but we will keep you guys updated as soon as we hear more details on the issue. There's no possible fix available as well that fixes the issue. We will let you guys know of any potential fix so do stick around for that.

Are you experiencing the same weird green tint issue on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro? Let us know in the comments.

News Source: MacRumors