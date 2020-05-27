Apple has just stopped signing the iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 firmware for both iPhone and iPad, blocking all downgrades from iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5.

You Can No Longer Downgrade iOS 13.5 to iOS 13.4.1, But if You Want to Jailbreak, That Does Not Matter at All

iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 was released little over a week back and Apple has been sining the iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 firmware alongside it. What this means is you could downgrade from the newer firmware to the older one, or bypass the 13.5 altogether and just upgrade to 13.4.1 if you wanted to.

Apple Fixes iOS 13.5 App Store Bug That Prevented Users From Opening Certain Apps

Now, the downgrade from iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 is no longer possible and you will have to stick around with the newer firmware from last week. Whether it is upgrading or downgrading, you will have to go to the 13.5 update no matter what.

But, if you are looking at this from a perspective of a jailbreak, then this news can be entirely dismissed as the unc0ver jailbreak works from iOS 11.0 all the way up to iOS 13.5. Regardless of which firmware version you are on, just use the tool to jailbreak. You can find more details on this by going here: Jailbreak iOS 13.5 on all devices with unc0ver 5.0.0 – Download now!

If you ever wanted to downgrade from iOS 13.5 to iOS 13.4.1 for any reason you may have, you cannot do it anymore. Whether you are experiencing bad battery life, sluggish performance, any other issue, iOS 13.5 is the way to go unless the next update arrives that fixes all the issues you might be facing.

In case you are facing issues on iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5, it's best that you give the firmware a clean install on both your iPhone or iPad. If that is what you want to do right now, and it's worth a shot, then follow the tutorial posted here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

iOS 13.5 is an extremely important update in times like these as it packs the new COVID-19 Exposure Notification API. If you have a compatible app installed on your iPhone that makes use of this API, iOS will inform you if you have ever come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.