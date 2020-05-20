You can now download the new iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 software updates for iPhone and iPad with the new COVID-19 contact tracing framework.

Apple's Latest Software Update for iPhone and iPad - iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 - Now Available for Download, Complete with Apple-Google's New COVID-19 Exposure Notification API

Apple has just released the new iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 software update. As ever, the new update is available to download over the air if you are connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot right now. But before you do that, let's have a quick look at what the new update brings to the table:

Download iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 Before Final Release on iPhone and iPad







As you can see from the changelog, the new contact tracing framework is the highlighting feature. If you are interested in learning more about this, be sure to check out the following: Here Is How Apple and Google’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing Framework Will Work

With the changelog out of the way, let us walk you through how you can download iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 right now, over the air:

Connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

As soon as the new update shows up here, tap on the Download and Install button

The update varies in size depending on the device you are downloading it on. Apart from the over the air method, you also have the option of performing a clean install of the software onto your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch. Just grab the IPSW file from the links below and then follow the clean install tutorial linked with it.

Download IPSW Firmware Files

For a full tutorial on how to perform a clean install of iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5, follow the tutorial posted here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

We highly recommend that you go ahead and download the update right now. Apart from the COVID-19 related features, the update packs some changes that enhance the overall functionality of your iPhone and iPad. This means you will also get a plethora of bug fixes and performance related enhancements under the hood. These alone are changes enough for which you should update your device to the latest software release.

While you are here, be sure to check out the following: