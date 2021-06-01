iPhone 12 User Base Grew Faster Than iPhone 11 User Base During the Same Period, Despite the New Models Arriving Much Later

The iPhone 12 series has shown to have an even larger customer base than its predecessor for the first quarter of the year compared to the iPhone 11 lineup. Though Apple has not revealed accurate sales figures since 2018, new data considers a 2 percent increase in the consumer base compared to 2020, making its claims for Q1, 2021 more authentic.

Although the research provided by Counterpoint Research may not be entirely accurate due to this difference in numbers, the institution does provide a general suggestion. According to their claims, active iPhone 11 users were 15 percent in Q1 2020, while iPhone 12 users stood at 16 percent for Q1 2021.

All iPhone Models Saw a Decline in the iOS 14.6 Battery Drain Test – Video

“It may be noted here that the iPhone 12 series' release date was one month later than that for the iPhone 11 series. Further, the iPhone 12 series also competes with the low-tier iPhone SE 2020.”

On the other hand, Counterpoint Research claims that the iPhone 11 showed greater performance in Q1 2021 than the iPhone XS did in Q1 2020, in spite of not mentioning the difference in total consumer base between 2019 and 2020.

“The iPhone 11 series performed well not only in its early days after launch but also maintained the momentum for a considerable period after the iPhone 12 series launch. The XS series accounted for 21% of the installed base in Q1 2020, but the iPhone 11 series accounted for 25% in Q1 2021, showing a 4% points difference.”

Additional claims the preference of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, compared to the older iPhone 11 Pro Max, as the organization summarizes below.

“The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max's installed base accounted for 44% in Q1 2020 compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's 54% in Q1 2021. Compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 12 series Pro models have more differentiated features, like in the camera.”

This surely concludes in a decisive upper hand for the new 5G capable iPhone 12 lineup, leading to believe these devices are a better overall choice, assuming you want the best of the best from Apple. However, with the iPhone 13 series inbound for late September, we will see how well users upgrade to those, and not long after, we will have more information for our readers, so stay tuned.

News Source: Counterpoint Research