iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta Will be Available for Free in July

Apple has announced its new operating system for iPhone and iPad a few hours ago and we all have that one big question in our head - When it will be available to the public? While the final release is months away, probably stretching as far as October, we have news that Apple will release the first beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 next month in July, a few weeks from today.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta Will be Available to Test Next Month

Apple first releases the beta builds to developers, allowing them to test it out for themselves. If you're a developer, you can download the latest iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta on your compatible iPhone and iPad via Apple's Developer Center. If you're unfamiliar with the operation, we would advise you to follow the step by step instructions here.

If you're not a developer, currently you can not download iOS 14 beta on your iPhone. However, Apple will release the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta in a few weeks. This will allow you to test out the new operating system for yourself and play around with the new features.

While it's always good to install the latest beta builds, you should take note that the initial beta releases are crawling with bugs. What this means is that if you install it on your daily driver, your daily operations might be affected. Henceforth, we would advise you to install the developer and public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on a secondary device to avoid running into issues.

There is plenty of stuff to look forward to in the upcoming releases. We are covering the WWDC 2020 event extensively, so do check out more details on the software releases. Apple will also release watchOS 7 public beta in the coming weeks and we will let you guys know as soon as it is available.