Download: iOS 14.4 / iPadOS 14.4 Final Released for iPhone and iPad
The full and final version of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 is now available for download. iPhone and iPad users can grab the update over the air.
Apple Releases Full and Final Version of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 with New Features
It's a brand new year and Apple is kicking things off with a fresh new download of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 for compatible devices. This update packs a lot of changes, including the new U1 handoff experience with the HomePod mini. Have a look at the changelog below in order to get an idea what you will be getting with this update:
iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:
Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
This release also fixes the following issues:
Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro
Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri
Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen
In order to download the update this very moment, follow the steps below:
- Connect your iPhone or iPad to Wi-Fi
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery life available
- Launch the Settings app
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install once the update shows up
- Wait for the update to download and install
If you want, you can clean install the latest update on your iPhone and iPad as well. Download the IPSW files linked below and then follow the tutorial here for further details:
Download iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 IPSW Files
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4
- 10.2-inch iPad 8
- 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
