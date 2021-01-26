Download: iOS 14.4 / iPadOS 14.4 Final Released for iPhone and iPad

The full and final version of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 is now available for download. iPhone and iPad users can grab the update over the air.

Apple Releases Full and Final Version of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 with New Features

It's a brand new year and Apple is kicking things off with a fresh new download of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 for compatible devices. This update packs a lot of changes, including the new U1 handoff experience with the HomePod mini. Have a look at the changelog below in order to get an idea what you will be getting with this update:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone: Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

In order to download the update this very moment, follow the steps below:

Connect your iPhone or iPad to Wi-Fi

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life available

Launch the Settings app

app Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install once the update shows up

once the update shows up Wait for the update to download and install

If you want, you can clean install the latest update on your iPhone and iPad as well. Download the IPSW files linked below and then follow the tutorial here for further details:

Download iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 IPSW Files