iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9 Public Betas to be Released Next Month

Apple recently announced its latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 software updates at its WWDC event. The latest updates come with a plethora of forward-facing additions. While the developer beta is available to download, Apple stated at its event that the public beta for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 will be released next month. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 Public Beta to Release in July on Compatible Devices

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are major updates considering the number of front-facing features they bring to the table. iOS 16 will enhance the Lock Screenw with widgets and customization while iPadOS 16 will being new multitasking improvements to the iPad with Stage Manager. If you are a developer, you can download the latest version of Apple's new software updates on compatible iPhone and iPad models right now from the Apple Developer Center,

However, if you are not a developer, you might have to wait a month to check out Apple's upcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 software updates. Apple says that the new builds will be available next month. Although, no concrete details were mentioned. If you are not familiar, iOS 16 will be available on iPhone 8 and newer models. watchOS 9 will be available on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models. iPadOS 16 will be available on the 5th-gen iPad, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and all iPad Pro models according to Apple's website.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details as soon as we have a word about when Apple will release iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 to the public. How did you like the new updates? Share your views with us in the comments.