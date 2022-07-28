Menu
Company

Apple Releases iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 2

Ali Salman
Jul 28, 2022
iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2 with a boatload of new additions. If you are enrolled in Apple's public beta program, you can download the latest build over the air. The company also released the fourth developer beta yesterday which arrived almost three weeks after beta 3 was seeded. If you are not familiar, scroll down to read more details on the latest builds.

iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 2 Released For Compatible Devices

Starting with iOS 16, the second public beta brings major changes to the table. The Lock Screen has been completely redesigned with customizable wallpapers and widgets. With beta 2, iOS 16 brings a plethora of additions to the Messages app. These changes include editing and deleting messages. If you are unfamiliar, you can see more details on the features in our announcement post.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple Opening a New Development Site in Israel to Develop Mac Chips

To download and install the latest iOS 16 public beta 2, you should be enrolled in Apple's beta testing program. However, make sure that you install the appropriate configuration profile from the Public Beta website.

iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2

Other than iOS 16, Apple has also released macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2. One of the major features of macOS 13 is the new Stage Manager interface for enhanced multitasking capabilities. Other than this, the Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone as the webcam for your Mac. There are numerous other features that you can check out in our announcement post.

If you are willing to install the second public beta of macOS 13 venture, you can do so through the Software Update mechanism from System Preferences. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile from Apple's Public Beta website.

You should also take note that the initial beta releases of Apple's upcoming software updates are buggy. Henceforth, do not install the beta builds on devices that you use on a daily basis. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order