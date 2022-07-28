Apple Releases iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 2

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2 with a boatload of new additions. If you are enrolled in Apple's public beta program, you can download the latest build over the air. The company also released the fourth developer beta yesterday which arrived almost three weeks after beta 3 was seeded. If you are not familiar, scroll down to read more details on the latest builds.

iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 2 Released For Compatible Devices

Starting with iOS 16, the second public beta brings major changes to the table. The Lock Screen has been completely redesigned with customizable wallpapers and widgets. With beta 2, iOS 16 brings a plethora of additions to the Messages app. These changes include editing and deleting messages. If you are unfamiliar, you can see more details on the features in our announcement post.

To download and install the latest iOS 16 public beta 2, you should be enrolled in Apple's beta testing program. However, make sure that you install the appropriate configuration profile from the Public Beta website.

Other than iOS 16, Apple has also released macOS 13 Ventura public beta 2. One of the major features of macOS 13 is the new Stage Manager interface for enhanced multitasking capabilities. Other than this, the Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone as the webcam for your Mac. There are numerous other features that you can check out in our announcement post.

If you are willing to install the second public beta of macOS 13 venture, you can do so through the Software Update mechanism from System Preferences. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile from Apple's Public Beta website.

You should also take note that the initial beta releases of Apple's upcoming software updates are buggy. Henceforth, do not install the beta builds on devices that you use on a daily basis. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.