Apple Will Release watchOS 7 Public Beta For The First Time Next Month

Apple announced a plethora of updates for its upcoming platforms at its WWDC 2020 keynote opening. Now, the company has released the first beta of watchOS 7 to developers with all the latest features and updates. Apart from this, Apple will be releasing the watchOS public beta next month for the first time, giving average users a chance to try and test out the beta as well.

Apple Will Seed watchOS 7 Public Beta Next Month for Testing Purposes

Previously, watchOS beta builds were only available to developers which they could download from the Apple Developer Center. This time around, Apple will release the watchOS 7 beta to the public for the first time. This will allow users to test the beta out for themselves. If you're interested, you can sign into the beta program through the beta.apple.com website.

Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 Will Not Be Updated to watchOS 7

Your Apple Watch must have 50 percent of battery life and must be placed on a charger. Moreover, take note that it must be in the range of your iPhone. Since this is the first watchOS 7 public beta, it is advised that you install the build on a secondary Apple Watch which is not your daily driver. This is due to the fact that early betas tend to be very buggy and might interfere with your everyday operations.

watchOS 7 introduces a bundle of features like Sleep Tracking, a feature that Apple Watch users have been waiting on for years. Moreover, the update also brings new Workout Dance type, multiple complications, and watch faces along with a Wind Down mode. watchOS 7 also detects when you're watching your hands and guides you to with haptic feedback and sound. You can check out our full coverage of the release as well.

Be sure to download the watchOS 7 public beta update for yourself and check out the new features for yourself when it is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.