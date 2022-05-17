First iOS 16 Public Beta Will Arrive Later Than Usual, Might Coincide With Third Developer Beta

Apple has recently seen fit to release the final builds of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to the general public. The latest update could be the last update that Apple will release for iOS 15 before it seeds iOS 16 to developers next month. WWDC is scheduled to take place on June 6 where the company will announce its forthcoming updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more. While the developer beta for iOS 16 will release shortly after the event, public beta testers would have to wait for a few weeks. It has been suggested by a prominent analyst that the first iOS 16 public beta will be available in July.

The First Public Beta of iOS 16 is Expected to Arrive in July, A Little Late Than the Usual Timeframe

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple will release the first public beta of iOS 16 in July. The first public beta will coincide with the third developer beta. Typically, Apple releases the first public beta of iOS when it seeds the second developer beta. Henceforth, if the news has any heft to it, we can presume that the first public beta of iOS 16 will arrive a few weeks later than usual.

Apple’s AR Headset Problems Get Highlighted in Latest Report, Which Go Back Seven Years

Mark Gurman suggests that the iOS 16 public beta could be running behind while the internal seeds are a "bit buggy" at the current time. However, these are mere speculations at this point and if things go right, Apple might release the public beta on time. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with the company.

iOS 16 will be announced at Apple's WWDC event next month. Developers will have the option to download the build right after the event on their compatible iPhone models. Initial betas of a new update are usually crawling with bugs so it would be wise not to install them in your daily driver.

iOS 16’s first public beta is scheduled alongside iOS 16 developer beta 3 in July. First iOS public betas are typically released alongside beta 2. That means the public beta may be running behind. Current internal seeds are a bit buggy. Things are still fluid and could shift. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 16, 2022

iOS 16 will not feature major visual changes but improvements in notifications and health tracking. We have also previously covered that the firmware could bring new ways of interacting with the system along with "fresh Apple apps."

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.