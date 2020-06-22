iOS 14 Announced With New Home screen, Widgets, and Improved Siri

Apple has announced iOS 14 with a new app library, redesigned home screen, widgets and intelligent app organization. The new update also support picture-in-picture video playback, similar to iPadOS. Siri has also been made more useful than ever before, with faster performance and newer features.

iOS 14 Updates and Features

Home screen Redesign and Widgets

iOS 14 features a new app library which supports smarter organization of apps across multiple screens. It features the much-rumored list view, and makes it easier to find the app that you need at the right time.

iOS 14 also features widgets on the home screen now, along with a redesigned Today view. The widgets can placed anywhere on the home screen, and easily replaced with other widgets.







Picture-in-picture Video

iOS 14 finally supports picture-in-picture video playback, similar to iPadOS video playback. You can keep any supported app's video playing in the background by going to the home screen.

Siri

Developing..