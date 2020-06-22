iPadOS 14 Announced With New Design Language, Siri Improvements, Home Screen Widgets & More

Apple has announced iPadOS 14 with new design language for apps, Siri improvements, redesigned call interface, home screen widgets, better search and much more. The announcements were made at the virtual WWDC 2020 conference today.

iPadOS 14 Features and Updates

Design language

iPadOS 14 features a new design language, which relies on sidebars to organize most sections and features in an app, similar to how Files app works. The sidebar items support drag and drop for easy content management.

Apple showcased Photos and Files apps with the new improvements. Music app is also updated with a new full-screen user interface with rich album art and lyrics.

Siri Improvements

Siri now shows as a small icon on the bottom right corner of the screen. It can scan content on your display to perform appropriate actions. Any results from Siri are shown in widgets, which do not cover the whole screen.

Redesigned Call Interface

A small notification will now show on the screen when you get a call. The notification can be swiped away, or users can accept or reject it from the notification. This update will also be available for iOS 14.

Home Screen Widgets

iPadOS 14 will also support the newly redesigned home screen widgets, similar to iOS 14. These can be placed anywhere on the home screen.

Search Improvements

Search in iPadOS 14 has been revamped and works similar to Spotlight in macOS. It works as an app launcher, for quick search, and even searches within apps. It can be launched from anywhere in iPadOS, without covering the whole screen.

Apple Pencil

With iPadOS 14, a new feature called Scribble allows you to hand-write in any text field, in any app. The hand writing will automatically be converted to text right away. Apple Pencil drawn shapes will automatically convert to proper shapes. Double-tapping using an Apple Pencil on text can be used to select and copy the text.

Scribble will also smartly detect addresses and phone numbers, and will work with English and Chinese languages at launch.