iOS 15 Adoption Rate Reaches Almost 90 Percent Ahead of iOS 16 Unveiling Next Week

Apple is all set to host its WWDC 2022 event on Monday, June 6 where it will see fit to announce its latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and other upgrades. While iOS 16 is rumored to arrive with a boatload of forward-facing additions, iOS 15 is reaching an estimated 90 percent adoption rate. While iOS 16 will arrive in the next few months, the staggering adoption rate of iOS 15 proves that users across the world have widely accepted the operating system. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Almost 90 Percent of iPhone Models From The Past Four Years Are Running iOS 15, Suggests Analyst Firm Ahead of iOS 16 Unveiling

According to the mobile analytics company Mixpanel, iOS 15 is reaching an estimated 90 percent adoption rate. This means that almost 90 percent of compatible iPhone models from the last four years are running iOS 15 instead of older firmware. To be precise, iOS 15 is running on 88.9 percent of iPhone models compatible with the update. This is an increase of 10 percent compared to what the adoption rate was 10 weeks ago. The analytics company bases its number on tracking visitors from apps and websites that are using its mobile analytics SDK. Henceforth, the numbers are not really accurate but give us a rough estimate.

Earlier in January, the iOS 15 adoption rate was 72 percent. While almost 90 percent is a great number, it still falls behind iOS 14 when it comes to the adoption rate. This is mainly because iOS 15 is a relatively minor update considering the number of visual changes it brings to the table. In contrast, Apple is planning to bring a plethora of new additions to the table with iOS 16. Mark Gurman has previously reported that iOS 16 will bring an enhanced Lock Screen with a new kind of wallpaper to display widget-like information. Moreover, the analyst also suggested that the company will bring enhancements to Notifications as well as Health Tracking.

Apple will unveil iOS 16 on Monday and we could not be more excited.