Apple is Looking to Narrow the iPad-Mac Gap With iPadOS 16’s Enhanced Multitasking Changes

Apple will host its WWDC 2022 event in just a few days where it will see fit to announce its upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates. We have previously heard that iOS 16 will not feature a major facelift but changes can be expected for the Notifications and Lock Screen. On the other hand, iPadOS 16 will come with various changes revolving around the multitasking capabilities of the iPad. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

With iPadOS 16, Apple is Planning to Narrow The Gap Between an iPad and a Mac With New Multitasking Capabilities

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is looking to narrow the gap between an iPad and a Mac with upcoming changes to multitasking in iPadOS 16. It was previously reported that iPadOS 16 will offer a redesigned multitasking interface. The new interface will allow users to easily switch from the task they are working on to see the entire list of opened apps. This will allow an individual to quickly switch from one app to another.

Other than this, iPadOS 16 is also expected to come with the ability to resize windows. Moreover, Apple might also offer a new way for users to interact with multiple apps at the same time. This brings the iPad multitasking experience closer to what a Mac offers, whereby narrowing the gap between the two platforms.

According to Mark Gurman, the new multitasking changes in iPadOS 16 will be one of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2022. Since the iPad is as fast as a Mac with its M1 chip, iPadOS has a lot of room to grow and ultimately replace a computer.

We will share more details on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 along with its multitasking capabilities as soon as further information is available. Apple's WWDC 2022 event will be live on Monday, June 6 and we will be covering it in extensive detail. Henceforth, be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.