GTFO Update Rebirth://EXTENDED Out Now; 1.0 to Launch in 2021

Swedish indie studio 10 Chambers announced the release of the Rebirth://EXTENDED update for GTFO, its cooperative first-person shooter where players take the role of prisoners forced by an entity called The Warden to survive against horrifying creatures.

Rebirth://EXTENDED is described as the biggest update since the game released on Steam Early Access in late 2019 and to celebrate it, GTFO is also currently 20% off. In a statement, the developers stressed the goal to launch GTFO out of early access before the end of the year (though it will have to compete with several titles cut from the same cloth, from Aliens: Fireteam Elite to Evil Dead: The Game and, of course, Back 4 Blood).

Simon Viklund, Narrative Director and Composer of GTFO, said:

The beauty with the Rundown concept is that we can throw new challenges at our community with every new one and see how they are received. The community can always be excited for what will come next, and it is also more fun for us to develop. It keeps us on our creative toes. The new ‘horde objective’ will require some high level of stress management from our Prisoners.

Ulf Andersson, Creative Director of GTFO, added:

We have fleshed out a pretty extensive list of features we want available in GTFO as a Version 1.0 game; we have always wanted the Version 1.0 launch to be felt. The transition from Early Access to Version 1.0 will be noticed in this game – and we feel confident that this transition will happen this year.

Check out below the lengthy gameplay playthrough of Rebirth://EXTENDED uploaded by 10 Chambers.