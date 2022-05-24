Pokémon-Like MMO Game Temtem Launches Version 1.0 in September

The Pokémon-like MMO creature collection adventure game Temtem will launch out of early access on September 6th, as announced today by developer Crema and publisher Humble Bundle. The game had originally debuted in early 2020, immediately gathering a huge interest.

Crema shared the main additions coming with version 1.0 in a little over three months.

Darewise Reintroduces Life Beyond as a Play to Earn MMO

Seasons: After the launch of 1.0, we’ll release seasonal updates and a Battle Pass with free and premium awards tracks.

Endgame Island: The final island will be added, completing the Airborne Archipelago. This island will feature new activities through which you can test yourself as a Temtem tamer, new places to shop, and new areas to explore with friends.

New quests: Engage in weekly quests, which will be updated regularly post-launch.

Temtem pre-orders are available now on PC (Humble Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, with Nintendo Switch coming soon.

There is also getting a Collector's Edition bundle, which you can find detailed below. Priced at $99.99, it does not include the game itself.