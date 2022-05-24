Pokémon-Like MMO Game Temtem Launches Version 1.0 in September
The Pokémon-like MMO creature collection adventure game Temtem will launch out of early access on September 6th, as announced today by developer Crema and publisher Humble Bundle. The game had originally debuted in early 2020, immediately gathering a huge interest.
Crema shared the main additions coming with version 1.0 in a little over three months.
-
Seasons: After the launch of 1.0, we’ll release seasonal updates and a Battle Pass with free and premium awards tracks.
-
Endgame Island: The final island will be added, completing the Airborne Archipelago. This island will feature new activities through which you can test yourself as a Temtem tamer, new places to shop, and new areas to explore with friends.
-
New quests: Engage in weekly quests, which will be updated regularly post-launch.
Temtem pre-orders are available now on PC (Humble Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, with Nintendo Switch coming soon.
There is also getting a Collector's Edition bundle, which you can find detailed below. Priced at $99.99, it does not include the game itself.
TEMTEM STARTER STATUE DIORAMA
One of the first things you’d notice upon landing on the Airborne Archipelago is that it is full of Temtem. Don’t be scared – capture them! The Temtem Collector’s Edition bundle includes a detailed diorama showcasing three of our favorite starter Temtem in all their glory!
- Replica of Crystle, Smazee and Houchic temtem.
- Materials: ABS & PVC
- Length: 6 in (15.2 cm)
TEMCARD REPLICAS
Fresh from the labs of Professor Konstantinos! Capture those Temtem with your TemCard. The Temtem Collector’s Edition Bundle includes three replica TemCards.
- 1x Gharunder TemCard Replica
- 1x Kinu TemCard Replica
- 1x Shuine TemCard Replica
- Material: Acrylic and ABS plastic
- Replica Size: 3 x 2 in (8 x 5 cm)
SET OF 3 EMBROIDERED PATCHES
Accessorize your clothes or bags with some of your favorite Tems! This trio of iron-on patches features Fomu, Oree and Saipat.
- 1x Fomu patch
- 1x Oree patch
- 1x Saipat patch
- Size: 3 in (7.62 cm)
- Embroidered
- With iron-on backing
TEMTEM SOFT ENAMEL PIN SET
Evolve your Tem into something magical! The Temtem soft enamel pin set includes three pins featuring some of our favorite Tem.
- 1x Crystle Soft Enamel Pin
- 1x Smazee Soft Enamel Pin
- 1x Houchic Soft Enamel Pin
- Width: 1.2 – 1.5 in (3.4 - 3.81 cm)
