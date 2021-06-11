Back 4 Blood Gets New Trailer and Open Beta Date (August 12th)

Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead in development at Turtle Rock Studios, during yesterday's Summer Game Fest.

Additionally, it was revealed that the Open Beta will take place on August 12th-16th across PC and consoles with crossplay functionality. Pre-order customers will be entitled to an early access phase, though, due to take place between August 5th and 9th.

Evil Dead: The Game Actually Looks Pretty Darn Good So Far

If you don't intend to pre-order Back 4 Blood but would still like to try out the beta, you can try your luck by signing up on the official website. In just a few days, fans will also get their first look at the game's PvP mode as part of the Back 4 Blood E3 2021 PvP Showcase, due to take place on June 13th at 10 PM BST on major streaming platforms (Twitch, YouTube, Facebook).

The game will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th.