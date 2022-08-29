Menu
GTFO Devs Are Working on a Co-Op Heist FPS Next

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 29, 2022
GTFO

10 Chambers Collective, the Tencent-owned Swedish indie studio behind GTFO, has revealed to be working on a cooperative heist-themed first-person shooter game for its next project.

The news came via NME's interview at Gamescom 2022 with Creative Director and CEO Ulf Andersson, one of the creators of the Payday franchise, who said:

It feels like it’s an unclosed chapter, right? I gotta do that properly. So for me, this game is a game that just has to be made. I’m back on the heist shit, basically – so it’s a heist cooperative FPS, and it has a sort of a techno-thriller theme. I read a lot of sci-fi books, and so imagine everything that cyberpunk is inspired by, and a ton of other shit.

This one won’t be constant shooting. Payday had a massive problem where the action would ramp up and then it would just stay ramped up. If you think about Left 4 Dead, it’s awesome with the drama, but it doesn’t feel like things are happening because of you. It feels like the players were lucky they were there. That’s not how it should be, it should be like, we decided to do this shit.

Andersson also said the studio's next game won't be as hard as GTFO.

You can sneak for an hour, at least, and then just fucking die, right? So it’s not gonna have that hardcore thing to it. It is more mechanically smooth, or you could say, easier to play.

However, fans will have to wait quite sometime before the new title is released.

We haven’t put a name on it because we might change it. We haven’t put a date on it because we don’t want to miss a deadline or overpromise. We’re in pre-production at the moment, but things are ramping up quite fast.

Meanwhile, Starbreeze is planning to release PAYDAY 3 in 2023.

