Evil Dead: The Game Actually Looks Pretty Darn Good So Far
A new gameplay overview trailer for Evil Dead: The Game aired during yesterday's Summer Game Fest, and it looked surprisingly good. Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood may have cause to be worried, as the footage showed both solid combat and even a healthy degree of exploration, including the ability to drive cars.
Saber Interactive (World War Z) is working on it alongside Boss Team Games. The game is expected to ship later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, featuring both cooperative and PvP modes.
Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the "Evil Dead" universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to fight the Deadites and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls!
Battle across memorable sights from the franchise, including the infamous Knowby cabin, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and level up a variety of skill trees to grow even stronger and survive the night.
