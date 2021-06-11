Evil Dead: The Game Actually Looks Pretty Darn Good So Far

A new gameplay overview trailer for Evil Dead: The Game aired during yesterday's Summer Game Fest, and it looked surprisingly good. Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood may have cause to be worried, as the footage showed both solid combat and even a healthy degree of exploration, including the ability to drive cars.

Saber Interactive (World War Z) is working on it alongside Boss Team Games. The game is expected to ship later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, featuring both cooperative and PvP modes.

