The Anacrusis Launches January 13, 2022 in Early Access/Game Preview

Stray Bombay announced the official launch date of The Anacrusis, its debut sci-fi cooperative third-person shooter game. It'll be available on January 13th, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X as an early access/game preview title.

Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing yet, but Game Pass owners will get it bundled with their existing subscription.

The Anacrusis Q&A – Stray Bombay Talks Its ’70s Inspired Sci-Fi Co-Op FPS, Confirms Mods on Xbox

We recently published a lengthy interview with Stray Bombay's Chet Faliszek and Will Smith, where we learned a lot about The Anacrusis. Those interested in the game would do well to read that.

Otherwise, here's the highlight on what you can expect in The Anacrusis.