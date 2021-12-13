The Anacrusis Launches January 13, 2022 in Early Access/Game Preview
Stray Bombay announced the official launch date of The Anacrusis, its debut sci-fi cooperative third-person shooter game. It'll be available on January 13th, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X as an early access/game preview title.
Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing yet, but Game Pass owners will get it bundled with their existing subscription.
We recently published a lengthy interview with Stray Bombay's Chet Faliszek and Will Smith, where we learned a lot about The Anacrusis. Those interested in the game would do well to read that.
Otherwise, here's the highlight on what you can expect in The Anacrusis.
Never Fight the Same Battle Twice
In The Anacrusis, the AI Driver controls every aspect of the game. It spawns every enemy, directs each boss, and places every weapon, gadget, and health kit. No matter your skill level, you'll find the perfect level of challenge. More than that, the AI Driver creates the kinds of video game moments that you can’t wait to tell your friends about.
Fight Aliens Using Fantastical Weapons
Battle the alien menace using an astounding arsenal of classic sci-fi weapons. Buy yourself some time with a stasis grenade, toss a shield grenade to provide instant cover while you pop off a heal, and bring your friends back to life using the Respawner. Or throw caution to the wind and burn friend and foe alike with the laser rifle.
Earn New Perks and Change the Way You Play
Matter compilers spread throughout the game give you access to dozens of perks that will change the way you play. Stack all of your upgrades to power up the last-resort pistol or boost your defense by supercharging your shield pulse. Unlock new perks as you play, and share your unlocks with everyone on your team!
Survive the Alien Infestation!
In the distant future, mighty corporations have carried humanity to the fringes of the galaxy. After expanding unfettered across tens of thousands of systems--all devoid of intelligent life--humanity has grown complacent, until disaster strikes. Work together and survive the alien hordes!
A Fight For Survival Is Just the Beginning
The first season of The Anacrusis tells the story of four unlikely survivors--Nessa, Guion, Liu, and Lance--who are unwilling combatants in the battle to defend humanity from the alien menace. Play more and unlock more of the unfolding mystery of the alien attack.
We Love Mods!
At Stray Bombay, we think that mods, and the modders who make them, make games better. We’re launching with a selection of mods created by community members.
