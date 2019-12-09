Cooperative Horror FPS ‘GTFO’ Launches Today on Steam Early Access

GTFO, the 'hardcore' horror themed cooperative first-person shooter developed by 10 Chambers Collective, will debut later today (at noon Pacific Time) on Steam Early Access. It will be priced $/€ 34.99, or £29.99.

The early access development phase of GTFO is expected to last around a year, according to 10 Chambers Collective. During this phase, the developers have promised to add gear progression, customization of the player characters, new enemies, challenges and objectives, among other things.

GTFO Launches on Steam Early Access Before Year’s End; Rundown Concept Unveiled

GTFO is a 4-player action/horror cooperative first-person shooter for hardcore gamers looking for a real challenge. Players get to play as a team of prisoners, forced to explore and extract valuable artifacts from a vast underground complex that has been overrun by terrifying creatures. Gather weapons, tools, and resources to help you survive - and work to unearth the answers about your past and how to escape. KEY FEATURES

■ 4 player cooperative PvE gameplay that puts you and your teammates through the

ultimate cooperation and communication test.

■ Explore a massive underground complex with a dense and dark atmosphere.

■ Plan your expedition, equip and operate tools, combine your firepower, communicate and coordinate as a team - every detail counts if you are to survive the nightmare.

■ Search the complex for information and resources to help you and your team solve your objectives and come back alive.

■ The Rundown: New expeditions released regularly that always replaces the old

expeditions. Our goal is to invent new ways of challenging you and your teammates in new and interesting ways.

■ Nightmarish atmosphere accompanied by music from acclaimed composer Simon

Viklund. GTFO System Requirements MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB or AMD equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7 4790K or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space

