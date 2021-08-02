Google Shares Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Camera Details – Here Is What to Expect Later This Year

In case you were lost in Google’s latest teaser for the custom Tensor chip expected to fuel the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company has provided some camera specifications for both models, so let us check them out in more detail.

Google States That the Main Sensor Can Capture ‘150% More Light’

The regular Pixel 6 will ship with three cameras, while the Pixel 6 Pro will feature the same number of rear sensors but with a 4x telephoto lens. In short, the only difference separating the two models when it comes to cameras is that zoom part, and depending on your needs, you may or may not need a telephoto lens to help with your purpose. Unfortunately, no camera resolution or other feature details were mentioned by the company, though Google did state that the main sensor will be able to capture 150 percent more light.

Google Teases New ‘Tensor’ Chip for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; New Specs, Colors Info Provided Too

In a previous leak, it was found that the ‘Pixel 6 XL’ would offer a 5x ‘ultratele’ zoom, though when digging deeper, the actual number for the optical zoom was 4.3x, not 5x. If you are disappointed that Google has not shared additional camera details, we have got you covered on that front, but remember to treat this info with a pinch of salt. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 50MP wide camera, with the ultrawide unit being a 12MP sensor and the Pro version getting treated to a 48MP telephoto camera.

Something new that Google might introduce with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is a gimbal mode that will probably include additional stabilization driven by software rather than hardware. Other than taking reduced camera shake to a new level, it is unclear what this feature will do, assuming it exists at all. Of course, we cannot forget the legendary color science that Google employs in bringing out some of the best image qualities in a smartphone, so it will be exciting to check all that out in the coming months.

Are you excited about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Made By Google