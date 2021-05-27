Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Camera Features Include Gimbal Mode; Custom NPU and Image Signal Processor Inbound

The last time we discussed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera specifications, a previous leak mentioned that the ‘Pro’ version would ship with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with 5x optical zoom support and other upgrades. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 was not part of the conversation when discussing the optics, but one tipster has an update for us, and it is exciting to read about since both models could feature a gimbal camera mode, along with other upgrades.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Could Also Feature Larger Camera Sensors Developed by Samsung but Tweaked by Google

Alongside the Whitechapel chip being co-developed by Samsung, the Korean giant might also supply Google with larger cameras for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to FrontTron. While Sony’s sensors might have been a better option, it is likely that Google’s color science team will be tweaking the final images snapped from the cameras through software to improve the quality. This will partially be done through the use of a custom Image Signal Processor that will be a part of the Whitechapel chip.

Google Pixel 6 to Feature the Same ARM GPU Running in the Galaxy S21

According to the tipster, Google is also working on a custom Neural Processing Unit, and apart from optimizing which apps should open up faster depending on your usage, this NPU can also contribute to improving image quality. Of course, the actual extent of this improvement will be seen in the coming months when the first camera samples are out. However, perhaps the most interesting thing to read about is the gimbal camera mode.

Pixel 6 stuff Gimbal like steady cam mode

Bigger Samsung sensor, Google custom NPU and ISP -> better than pixel 5

Big improvements in video — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 26, 2021

Unlike the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+, which feature physical gimbals in the camera, we believe the actual stabilization on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the work of software magic unless Google manages to surprise us further. With this feature, we should expect minimized camera shake in various lighting conditions, and it could be available for both still image and video capture.

If Google is working on a physical gimbal upgrade, it could be limited to the Pixel 6 Pro, but that is just our assumption, and plans could immediately change in the coming months. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to launch in Q4, 2021, so we will see if any of the aforementioned features make their way to these models and update our readers accordingly, so stay tuned.

News Source: FrontTron