Pixel 6 XL to Offer 5x ‘ultratele’ Zoom, According to Fresh Leak

Google could launch its largest smartphone family member as Pixel 6 XL, not Pixel 6 Pro, according to a casual namedrop leak. Previous specifications rumor also claim that this model will be the only one out of the two to feature a periscope zoom lens, and a fresh leak reveals it could go up to 5x, with Google calling it ‘ultratele’ zoom.

Google Camera App Teardown Revealed Two New Terms That the Pixel 6 XL Might Have When It Officially Announces

An APK teardown done by XDA senior member cstark27 showed a new line in the layout file for the Google Camera app’s zoom UI. While the images have been provided below as proof, two new indicators may provide insight on the new feature for the Pixel 6 XL.

‘zoom_toggle_ultratele’

‘5x’

After digging deeper, there was no direct evidence linking the ‘ultratele’ zoom feature to ‘raven,’ which happens to be the rumored codename for the Pixel 6 XL. Later, cstark27 found evidence that the real optical zoom level could be 4.3x and not 5x. The Google Camera app previously displayed the zoom level for the Pixel 4 as 2x, when in actuality, it was 1.6x. The Pixel 6 XL is also reported to arrive with an ultrawide lens, and there is information regarding its zoom level too.

Once more, cstark27 found that level to be 0.615X. Overall, the Pixel 6 XL is expected to sport a versatile camera, with the primary sensor being a 50MP one, with the possibility of both models supporting a gimbal mode, and having Google’s own NPU to process better images and video. The true extent of these specifications will be known in the coming months, when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL are expected to launch sometime in October. Soon enough, it will not be long before we finally have Google’s top-tier smartphone family taking on its competitors.

Let us hope the company does not disappoint us this time.

News Source: XDA Developers