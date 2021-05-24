Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to Offer Beastly Specifications Ranging From 50MP Main Camera, 5000mAh Battery, 120Hz OLED Screens, More

As evidence seen from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders, Google is not expected to resort to mid-tier specifications when launching its flagship smartphone family. According to a new leak, both models could be the most powerful Android-powered devices Google has ever launched, and that only means more competition in the flagship space.

Pixel 6 Pro to Support 5x Optical Zoom, and a Quad HD Screen

Episode 217 of Mobile Tech Podcast with guest Max Weinbach discussed the specifications of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and they are impressive enough to take on Samsung’s Galaxy S series. Google could finally be taking flagship smartphones seriously, so let us start with the Pixel 6 Pro first. According to a previous leak, this handset will sport a 6.7-inch OLED. Fresh details from the podcast mention support for a 120Hz Quad HD screen, coupled with a massive 5000mAh battery.

Google’s Custom Whitechapel to Be Made on Samsung’s 5nm Node but Could Be Slower Than a Snapdragon 888

Unfortunately, the podcast did not confirm if LTPO OLED would be used, so we will continue waiting for more updates. The Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader, along with support for mmWave 5G. The primary camera will be bigger and have a maximum resolution of 50MP. Complementing that sensor is an ultrawide angle unit with an undisclosed megapixel count and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom support.

The Pixel 6, in comparison, will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Unsurprisingly, the smaller member of the new Pixel line will feature a smaller battery.

Will We See the Pixel 6 Family Arrive in New Colors?

It appears so, and if you took a gander at the previous renders, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were shown in a three-tone finish, flaunting an orange finish at the top, with the camera area surrounded in black, while the majority of the back was painted in white. It is possible we see a green, silver, and black variant during the official launch, so customers are given a choice to match their style.

When Should We Expect the Pixel 6 Launch?

Assuming the global chip shortage problem subsides, Google might unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October. However, if these issues persist, the company might be forced to push the launch to November. Of course, nothing is set in stone right now, so we want you to treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates in the future, so stay tuned.

You might also like to check out.

News Source: World Podcasts