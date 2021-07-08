Apparently, the ‘final’ specifications of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been shared by a tipster while also providing exceptionally pleasing news that Google will commit at least five years of software updates for both models.

Google Rumored to Unveil Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in October This Year if Everything Goes Smoothly

New information on FrontPageTech has been published by Jon Prosser, revealing what to expect from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as far as their internal specifications go. Previous renders have shown that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be unlike anything Google has ever released, which is an excellent sign that the company wants to target the upper strata of the smartphone industry. As for the specifications, Prosser has published the following details, so give them a look.

Google Pixel 6 (Codenamed Oriel)

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Display: AMOLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4614mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

OS: Android 12

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codenamed Raven)

Screen size: 6.71 inches

Display: Plastic OLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (wide) + 48MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

OS: Android 12

In case you are wondering about which chipset both flagships will sport, it will be Google’s custom solution codenamed Whitechapel that is made in collaboration with Samsung. The SoC is said to feature the same GPU as the Exynos version of the Galaxy S21, which is the ARM Mali-G78. One impressive feature rumored to arrive for both flagships is a gimbal mode, which will introduce new and improved stabilization levels when capturing images or videos.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also expected to ship with a custom Neural Processing Unit. Overall, if you were clamoring for a premium smartphone package from Google, your prayers have been answered. Hopefully, Google will not disappoint us as it has on previous occasions, so we will keep our fingers crossed for October 2021.

