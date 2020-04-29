Google Pixel 4a Release Date Set for Late May, According to German Retailer

With Google officially canceling its annual I/O keynote, it looks like the Pixel 4a launch might not happen during a live event. However, that doesn’t mean the company will not announce the mid-ranger as a string of leaks and other rumors have given us the certainty that the tech giant has a low-cost device in the works. According to new info shared by a German retailer, we got to know more about the Pixel 4a release date, so here’s everything we found out.

Pixel 4a Release Date Reportedly Set for May 22, But It Might Arrive Earlier in the U.S.

According to Vodafone Germany, the Google Pixel 4a release date is set for May 22, which is around the time you’d expect the company to unveil its affordable smartphone for 2020. However, it is possible that the Pixel 4a launch in Germany could happen at the aforementioned date, while in the U.S., it could happen earlier. We say this because the Pixel 3a launch took place on May 7, and it went on sale the very next day in the U.S.

Pixel 4a Price Leak Shows It Will Cost the Same as Pixel 3a Did at Launch, but Offer Better Internals

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the Pixel 4a release date in the U.S. is May 22 as well, there could be several reasons why the unveiling could happen much later in the month. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Google to a major extent, so it’s expected that the manufacturing phase of the mid-ranger has been disrupted, forcing the company to push back the Pixel 4a’s release date.

What Are the Pixel 4a Specs, Pricing Details So Far?

We expect the Pixel 4a price to start from $399, according to leaked marketing material found earlier. This would be the same starting price that Google stamped on the Pixel 3a when it first launched. However, the Pixel 4a will sport an improved design and better specs too. According to a previous leak, the Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 730, and a single rear camera that might be capable of capturing zoomed shots.

While it might not be as powerful as the 2020 iPhone SE, the Pixel 4a will run stock Android and provide budget-conscious customers an improved alternative to consider down the road.

Source: Stadt-bremerhaven