Google I/O 2020 Online Event Canceled; Conference Will Not Take Place This Year

The recently COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in the untimely cancelation of a lot of events. MWC 2020 was one of the first events to get scrapped, followed by a host of others. A lot of companies have opted to release their products online instead. Google I/O was one of them. The physical event's cancelation was announced last month in lieu of an online version. Today, a Google spokesperson said that the company is scrapping the conference entirely.

Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year.

Google I/O is primarily a developer-centric conference peppered with a few consumer-facing announcements. Google uses the platform to talk about what the upcoming version of Android has in store for us. We also get to know about some of the projects the company is working on, and updates to their existing line of products.

Google says that the event's cancelation will have no effect on Android 11's scheduled release date. The company will continue to update us via its developer blog and community forum posts. An online keynote with just a few speakers would have been sufficient, but Google wants to play it safe and keep its employees out of harm's way.

Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at Google I/O. This time around, the company was expected to release its successor -the Pixel 4a series. The Pixel 4a series' fate is unknown at this point, but Google will likely unveil the mid-rangers via an online launch event. Looking at the current state of affairs, a lot of major smartphone releases this year are possibly going to be moved online.