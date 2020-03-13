Pixel 4a Camera Might Actually Be a Telephoto Unit, According to Information Taken From the Google Camera APK

As has become a norm with Google’s handsets, Pixel 4a rumors are in full swing. In fact, the YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus has even gotten its hands-on an alleged prototype and now the folks over at 9to5Google and XDA Developers have put forth their analysis of the unreleased Google Camera 7.4 app and it reveals something interesting about the Pixel 4a camera.

Pixel 4a Camera Will Reportedly Be Able to Shoot 4k Videos, but It Could Be Limited to 30FPS

A word of caution before we proceed; an APK teardown doesn’t necessarily confirm anything so we recommend for the official word from Google before believing anything. Now, with the disclaimer out of the way, the code found in the decompiled app sets some expectations about the Pixel 4a camera. More specifically, it appears that the upcoming mid-ranger will sport a telephoto module. The code snippets show that a feature called ‘SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO’ has been enabled for the phone.

Now, Sabre refers to the Google Camera’s software-based Super Res Zoom, here and apparently ‘SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO’ implies that the Pixel 4a will be able to take zoomed photos without requiring software side enhancements. The feature has only been enabled for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5, and not previous Pixel phones which didn’t have a telephoto unit but did have Super Res Zoom. This means that the Pixel 4a might sport a telephoto camera and this will allow it to take zoomed-in images.

If you have been following news, you probably now that the Pixel 4a camera system will feature a lone rear sensor, which means the telephoto unit will be the primary module. According to a previous report, this will could be a 12MP sensor, but there is no concrete evidence yet. For reference, the Pixel 4 has a 16MP telephoto lens.

Since Google isn’t an expert at keeping secrets, we will likely find out more about the Pixel 4a in the coming days so stay tuned in the coming days.

Source: 9to5Google

