Pixel 4a Launch Date, Available Colors and 5G-Ready Status Details Provided in Latest Leak

Previous Google Pixel 4a launch details talked about a June unveiling, but new details have emerged talking about a new month, along with fresh details related to various color models. Here’s a closer look at all the details you’ve been wanting to know.

Google Pixel 4a Won’t Be 5G Ready - Is Expected to Be Available in Two Finishes

Jon Prosser is at it once again with new Pixel 4a launch details. This time, he states that the Pixel 4a will arrive on July 13, and says that the mid-ranger will arrive in two finishes; Just Black and Barely Blue. While he didn’t mention pricing details, a previous leak states that the affordable handset will start from $349, making it $50 cheaper than the 2020 iPhone SE. Additionally, the upcoming handset may arrive in the 128GB model too, allowing more storage headroom for customers on a budget that want to experience stock Android as well.

New Google Pixel 4a Price to Reportedly Start From $349, Making It $50 Cheaper Than What Previous Reports Indicated

Sadly, if you were excited that Prosser was going to leak the Pixel 4a being 5G-ready, you’ll be massively disappointed. That’s because Prosser says that the Pixel 4a won’t be compatible with 5G networks, and honestly, this was expected. Currently, there are just two Qualcomm chipsets that sport an integrated 5G modem; the Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 768, and with the Snapdragon 765 reportedly reserved for the Pixel 5, it’s not surprising that the Pixel 4a would be treated to a Snapdragon 730, as that what previous reports have talked about.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW - just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

There more good news here because instead of 4GB RAM, a benchmark leak highlighted 6GB RAM for the Pixel 4a so users will be able to multitask more comfortably as there will be more memory available. Prosser also says that the Pixel 4a is ready to ship, so it’s highly likely that during the rumored July 13 announcement, the mid-ranger should be available to order almost immediately.

Then again, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to push back launch schedules, so let us see if the Pixel 4a gets unveiled at the aforementioned date. We’ll keep you updated on the latest.

News Source: Twitter (Jon Prosser)