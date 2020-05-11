Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Is Official – Same X52 5G Modem, Higher GPU, CPU Clock Speeds Than Snapdragon 765

Qualcomm may have disappointed a lot of people by not announcing a faster version of the Snapdragon 865, but the chipset manufacturer has something that will make mid-rangers more capable and possibly more desirable by future customers. In comes the Snapdragon 768G, a slightly more powerful variant of the Snapdragon 765 that Qualcomm announced back in 2019. Here’s a closer look at the new silicon’s specifications and how future Android handsets could benefit from this release.

Snapdragon 768G - Same 7nm EUV Node, but With an Increase in Frequencies

Both the Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 765 are made on Samsung’s 7nm EUV node, delivering the same level of efficiency. Both silicons also sport an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem. It’s slower than the Snapdragon X55, but it gives the less expensive smartphones compatibility with 5G networks and we believe that going forward, this is going to be a key upgrade in a lot of handsets. Other specifications of the Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 765 remain consistent with one another, which isn’t surprising to see from Qualcomm.

You get the same 14-bit Spectra 355 ISP support, the Hexagon 696, along with other specifications such as LPDDR4X memory running at 2133MHz. However, you’ll probably be wanting to know what changes Qualcomm has incorporated in the Snapdragon 768G and how it stacks up against the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G. Let us dive in to those details.

Snapdragon 768G Can Deliver up to a 15 Percent Graphics Performance Increase Over Snapdragon 765G

Like the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, the Snapdragon 768G sports the same CPU configuration, with the only difference being that it’s running at a higher clock speed. Those differences are highlighted below.

One Cortex-A76 running at 2.80GHz (2.30GHz for Snapdragon 765, 2.40GHz for Snapdragon 765G)

One Cortex-A76 running at 2.40GHz (2.20GHz for both Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G)

Six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.80GHz (the same for all chipsets)

Coming over to the GPU, the Adreno 620 running in the Snapdragon 768G is 15 percent faster than the Adreno 620 running in the Snapdragon 765G. This obviously means that it’s even faster than the Snapdragon 765’s Adreno 620. Though Qualcomm hasn’t listed the clock speeds of the upgraded Adreno 620 or provided real-world performance comparisons, it will be interesting to see how a 15 percent increase in GPU clock speeds will result in everyday usage, though we believe the difference will hardly be noticeable.

Overall, not much has changed but here’s something you should know; the Snapdragon 768G is a much better option for phone manufacturers who believe the Snapdragon 865 is a costly approach due to the lack of an integrated 5G modem. Companies like Google may actually use the Snapdragon 768G in the Pixel 5, so we’re glad to see something with a slightly more kick unveiled today.