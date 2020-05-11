Google Pixel 4a is anything but officially confirmed at the moment. The device has leaked a number of times and in all honesty, it is safe to say that it exists. We have seen everything from retail boxes, to camera reviews showing up on the internet. At the moment, the only thing we need is an official confirmation from Google itself.

There were assumptions that the device will be launching at the Google I/O but since that's cancelled. The latest report suggests that the device will be launching in June, later this year.

Google Pixel 4a Might be Launching as Early as June 5th

According to the report which shows the device in Vodafone's database, the release date of the device is June 5th. The report also suggests that the reason why Google has delayed the launch is to announce it alongside the Android 11 Beta launch show which is taking place on the 3rd June. This is, of course, speculation at the time of writing, but it does make sense for Google to launch the device alongside the Android 11 Beta. However, that also brings us to question whether the device will be running Android 10 or Android 11.

The reason why the evidence supports is that Google has been talking about how they have other stuff they don't want to talk about or how they are hoping there are no more leaks. At the same time, it is entirely possible that Google might release the phone any day now, considering how it is no longer a surprise, after being leaked numerous times in the past.

So far, what we know about the Google Pixel 4a includes the specifications. It is said to have a Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a 5.81-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. We also have information on the camera system as the rear will be a 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 shooter and a front will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355. Additional information includes a 3,080 mAh battery, a rear fingerprint scanner and Android 10.

