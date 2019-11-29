Get These Smart TV Box Options This Black Friday at a Massive Discount – Options From Tanix, Alfawise, More

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday sale to get your hands on a stunning Smart TV Box, now is the best time to do so. We have some pretty amazing deals for you which will definitely pique your interest. So let's dive in to see some more details on the Smart TV Box options and how you can avail the discount this Black Friday.

Get the Best Black Friday Discount on Smart TV Box Options From Alfawise, Tanix, More

Before we head over to more details, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. It would be wise for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can before prices revert back to their original model.

Magicsee N5 Plus

Main Features: ●Amlogic S905X3 Quad-core CPU + ARM G31 MP2 GPU

Comes with the high-performance CPU + GPU, making the N5 Plus TV box runs fast and smoothly with excellent heat-dissipation, never worry about buffering and overheat while you are watching movies or playing games, which improve the running speed and enhances the image processing capability.

● Support 2.5 inch 4TB HDD / SSD Hard Drive Interface

Whether you are home, work, life, games and other storage needs, easily meet your storage needs. (Not included in the package)

● 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM storage memory allows you to display HD video smoothly and download massive resources from the Internet, it is large enough to store large numbers of movies and Applications and browse the web, etc.

● HEVC H.264 VP9 AVS2-P2

Various video decoding can save more bandwidth resources, let you watch the 8K movie smoothly, more.

if you're looking for something more advanced, the Magicsee N5 Plus might be the way to go. It is available at a 36 percent discount, priced at $56.99. Use the code: GBCNN5PLUS to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Tanix TX9S

Main Features:

●Rapid and Responsive Running

Equipped with the high-performance CPU + GPU Amlogic S912 Octa Core ARM Mali-T820MP3 GPU up to 750MHz, GT-King TV box runs fast and smoothly with excellent heat-dissipation, never worry about buffering and overheat while you are watching movies or playing games.

●Great Compatibility

Adapting the Android 7.1 operation system, TX9S is compatible with more software, games, and applications, improving users' experience.

●2GB RAM + 8GB ROM

Allows you to display high-definition video smoothly, and 8GB ROM storage memory supports you to download massive resources from the internet, such as movies, software, and applications.（Support SD Card maximum expansion 128GB）

Tanix TX9S offers a great design and the blends well since it is elegant and simple. It is available at a 29 percent discount, priced at just $22.99 as part of our Black Friday discount on Smart TV Box options. Use the code: GBCNTX9S to avail the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise A8 Neo

Main Features

● Android 9.0 operating system, running fast and stable, saving 50 percent of bandwidth resources, smooth playback

● Support 3D movies ( red and blue glasses required ) and 4K x 2K HD display

● Store and query personal information, including documents, documents, data forms, web pages

● Support to play various games

● Faster startup, response, transfer and channel changes

● 802.11 b / g / n WiFi signal is more stable

Alfawise A8 Neo is another great option on our list of Smart TV Box options on Black Friday discount. It's powerful and boasts a handful of essential features. It is available at a 24 percent off, priced at just $23.99. Use the code: GBA8NEOBOX to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

X99 Max Amlogic

Main Features:

●Rapid and Responsive Running

Equipped with the high-performance Amlogic S922X Hexa-core, X99 Max TV Box runs fast and smoothly with excellent heat-dissipation, never worry about buffering and overheat while you are watching movies or playing games.

●Great Compatibility

Adapting the Android 9.0 operation system, X99 Max TV Box is compatible with more software, games, and applications, improving users' experience.

Probably one of the best options on our list of Smart TV Box options on discount this Black Friday, the X99 Max Amlogic features numerous features that you might work with. It is available at a 10 percent discount, priced at $116.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Smart TV Box options as part of the Black Friday discount. If you have you have your eyes on one, be sure to get it as soon as you can. If you don't the discount would revert back to its original model soon.

