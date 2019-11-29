Black Friday Asus ROG Phone 2 Discount Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, Google Play Support, More

The perfect smartphone just received a massive discount. We all need a smartphone that is best for all reasons and gaming is one such segment where most smartphones fail to deliver. However, with the Asus ROG Phone 2, you can be sure that you won't have to sacrifice on anything at all. The best just got better with a massive price drop. So, let's dive in to see some more details on this Black Friday Asus ROG Phone 2 discount and how you can avail it.

Before we share more details on the Black Friday Asus ROG Phone 2, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time only. This means that you only have a limited amount of time to order before the prices revert to their original model.

Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus which is the fastest chip on the market right now. So you can be sure that the gaming performance is top-notch and without any lags or stutters. Furthermore, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, which is more than enough for multitasking and media storage.

One of the best and my personal favorite features of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is the 129Hz refresh rate which ensures that the gaming and everyday usage remains smooth and fluid throughout. In addition, the smartphone also has its own tricks to keep itself cool with a proper cooling mechanism. Moreover, this specific version supports Google Play and all services associated with it, so you can be sure that everything will work seamlessly.

Asus ROG Phone 2 discount stretches to a massive 21 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $649.99. Use the code: GBROG2GLOB to avail the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

There will be more deals soon so be sure to keep a lookout for it. Also, order your share as soon as you can before the price returns to its original model.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the Asus ROG Phone 2 discount? Are you willing to get your hands on the device? Let us know in the comments.