Xiaomi recently announced its 108-megapixel Mi Note 10 taking the industry by a storm. The product was unveiled in Europe and up until now we didn't have information about US availability. Gearbest is now offering free delivery to the United States (along with UK and Europe) on Xiaomi Mi Note 10, selling it for just $489.99.

GB is apparently the exclusive shipping partner for Mi Note 10 with the company promoting a discount on Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The official price in Europe starts at €549 for the Mi Note 10. GB is offering it for between $489.99 to $499.99 depending on your region.

Quick look at the specs of Xiaomi Mi Note 10

FIVE cameras (!!): 108-megapixel f/1.69 wide, 12-megapixel f/2 2x telephoto, 5-megapixel f/2 5x telephoto, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro

32-megapixel selfie camera

6.47-inch curved OLED screen (integrated fingerprint sensor)

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charger included (goes from 0 to full in 65 minutes)

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

USB-C and headphone jack

