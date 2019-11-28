Black Friday Amazfit Smartwatches Deal Brings Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS, More at Extremely Low

It's your lucky day, we have most of the Amazfit smartwatches available at a massive discount today. Our list for Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches includes the Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS, and many more. If you've been looking for an amazing wearable, you have come to the right place. Let's dive in to see some more details on the list.

Before we head over to the list of Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches on discount, do take note that the discount will revert to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Amazfit GTR (47mm)

Amazfit GTR is the best option on our list of Black Friday smartwatches on discount. In addition, it is one of the most popular ones on the list. It features a great design and boasts all the essential features that you're looking for.

If you're up for it, the Amazfit GTR in 47mm is available at a 27 percent discount, making the price come down to just $122.99. Head over to this link to get it.

The Titanium variant of the Amazfit GTR in 47mm is also available at a 44 percent off, priced at just $176.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR (42mm)

The same great Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches are also available at a massive discount for the 42mm version. The same. We have two versions available in White and the limited Glitter edition.

The White Amazfit GTR in 42mm is available at a 25 percent off, making the price come down to just $116.99. Head over to this link to get it.

The Glitter edition of the Amazfit GTR in 42mm is available at a 20 percent discount, priced at just $157.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTS

Amazfit GTS is a great option that comes with a unique design that resembles the Apple Watch. It comes with a square display that's plenty sharp and comes with all the necessary features that you are looking for.

The Amazfit GTS is available at a 25 percent off as part of our Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches. This makes the price come down to just $129.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Stratos

Amazfit Stratos is a great option that will definitely pique your interest. It boasts all the essential health-related features and much more. Moreover, since it is available as part of the Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches on discount, you don't have to hold back your decision.

The Amazfit Stratos in 42mm is available at a 33 percent discount, priced at just $116.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Black Friday Amazfit smartwatches on discount. If you're looking to get one for yourself, be sure to avail it as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the prices would revert back to its original model.

Which smartwatch from your Amazfit are you looking to get? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.