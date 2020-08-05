The speculations for the Galaxy Note 20 series started right after the launch of Galaxy S20 series earlier this year, and after months of it, we are finally getting not just the Galaxy Note 20 series, but a whole bunch of other devices. The Galaxy Unpacked event is officially taking place today, in less than 5 hours and we are getting a whole bunch of exciting devices. If you have been waiting for your next big upgrade, this is the place to be.

Samsung Set to Unveil at Least 4 Phones and a Couple of Wearables at Galaxy Unpacked Today

So, when is the launch happening? Well, for your convenience, we have listed the timings below in a number of different regions. The launch starts at 10 AM ET, but global start times are listed below.

San Francisco: 7 AM.

Chicago: 9 AM.

New York: 10 AM.

London: 3 PM.

Berlin: 4 PM.

Moscow: 5 PM.

Beijing: 10 PM.

Sydney: 12 AM.

If you are looking for a link to stream the event, the good news is that Samsung is doing it on their own website, or their Facebook. As usual, the stream is also going to take place on YouTube, the link for which is embedded below. You can even set a reminder if you are having a busy day.

As far as the devices that Samsung is unveiling. So far, we have confirmation on the Galaxy Note 20 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Additionally, Samsung is also going to reveal the Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live. In addition to that, we are not sure what else Samsung is planning on revealing at this event. Samsung will also be unveiling the Galaxy Tab S7 series at this event.

Still, if you are looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in store for us, stay tuned and wait for all the official announcements at the Galaxy Unpacked.