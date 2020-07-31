The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and its younger sibling are all the rage these days, with less than a week in the official announcement, all eyes are on these devices, and in all honesty, there are a lot of mixed feelings going around.

For starters, we know that the Galaxy Note 20 is going to ship with a 60Hz display with a flat-screen and will cost $999. However, what's worse is that the global variant of the device is going to come with the Exynos 990 instead of the Exynos 992 while some markets like the US are going to get the Snapdragon 865 Plus variant.

The Exynos 990 on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Still Not Good Enough

While we did report how the Exynos 990 on the Galaxy Note 20 series is going to be more optimized, the recent report suggests otherwise as the scores are nothing to write home about. According to the Geekbench 5 score of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the phone scores 928 in single core, and 2,721 in multi-core. For the sake of comparison, my Exynos 990 powered Galaxy S20 Plus scored 938 in single-core and 2,726 in multi-core. So, to see that the performance is more or less the same for a brand new device that is a week away from launch is disappointing, to say the least.

Again, it should not come as a surprise that these results posted by a device that is going to cost $1,400 are disappointing, to say the least. Whereas, the Snapdragon 865 Plus variant is going to perform much, much better overall. Sadly, that model is going to be limited to markets like the US, China and a couple of other markets, as for the global variant, you will be sticking with the Exynos 990 variant.

This means at that this point, the biggest selling point for the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra is the S-Pen as the differences between the S20 series and Note 20 series are a lot less than we would have imagined.