Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Specs Leak Reveal a 120Hz Refresh Rate, Flagship-Level Water, Dust Resistance Rating, & More

More details surrounding the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition have come forth thanks to well-known tipster Ice Universe. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to be the Galaxy S20 Lite; it’s just that it will most likely be called by a different name in some markets, though one thing is for certain. It will be the successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite that Samsung launched earlier.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Also Expected to Feature an Affordable Price, Similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, and while Ice Universe hasn’t mentioned the resolution of the upcoming model, we believe it to be no more than FHD+. If the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a higher resolution than this, then it’s highly likely that the 120Hz refresh rate won’t be supported at that resolution. The handset is also said to feature a Snapdragon 865, but most of you may have already known this, thanks to a leak that revealed the presence of this chipset, along with 8GB RAM.

The tipster also reveals that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will support IP68 dust and water-resistance certification, along with an affordable price tag coupled with a 3.5mm audio jack. He hasn’t provided details regarding the camera hardware, but we’re expected to find out more about these in the future when the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is nearing its launch date, which at this moment, we don’t know as yet. Fortunately, Ice Universe does mention the unveiling will happen sometime in Q4, 2020, so let us keep our fingers crossed.

Galaxy Fan Edition

Snap865、120Hz、3.3mm Hole

IP68、Price nice 、Q4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2020

Apparently, there are going to be two variants launching in the near future.

SM-G780 (Global variant with and without 5G support)

SM-G781 (Headed to the U.S. and the only one with 5G support)

Unfortunately, it’s unconfirmed if the model that supports 5G connectivity will be priced higher than the 4G-only version, so all the answers to these questions and more will be provided very soon, so stay tuned for more updates.

