Galaxy Unpacked is undoubtedly one of the biggest mobile events that we have been waiting for so far. Samsung is going to be releasing a lot of their devices following this event and we cannot wait to see what the company has in stores for us this time around.

We already know about the announcements that are taking place on the event and even know that it is happening in August, but so far, the release date has been a mystery. Well, not anymore.

OnePlus Nord Camera Array Revealed, 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor at the Back

The Galaxy Unpacked Event is Taking Place on 5th August, Teaser Shows Off a Bronze Colored Device

Samsung has taken the liberty of posting a trailer on their official YouTube channel talking about the release date of the Galaxy Unpacked. What's even more interesting is the S-Pen shaped object that is possible in the mystic bronze colour that we talked about a few days ago. Needless to say, Samsung is bringing bronze back, but we are not sure what devices it would be extending to. We do know that this colour would be available on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but aside from that, not much information is currently available. You can look at the trailer below.

The Galaxy Unpacked takes place twice a year, the first time this year, Samsung gave us the Galaxy S20 series of devices alongside Galaxy Z Flip. This time, however, we are expecting a lot more in terms of the reveal. Devices like the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are said to be unveiled at this event. Additionally, we might even see the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live launch as pre-order bonuses for the higher-end devices. As always, we will publish the links to live stream the event when they are available and provide complete coverage as well.