Galaxy Buds Live Official Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy Buds Live are going to be the next true wireless earbuds from Samsung and unlike the previous two renditions, this time, we are getting active noise cancellation along with a major design overhaul. While the design is not something that everyone is going to look for, the Galaxy Buds Live did manage to stir up a lot of questions.

Today, we have our first look at the official renders of the Galaxy Buds and they look good, except, again, the design is something that not many people are going to like, in the first place. Perhaps the inclusion of active noise cancellation might compensate for the odd design choice Samsung has decided to go with.

The Official Galaxy Buds Live Showcase the Buds From Every Angle Alongside the Charging Case

The renders were shared by Ishan Agarwal and we have seen similar pictures before but this is as accurate as we can get from the official renders. Thankfully, this is going to be the official design, so you know what you will be getting.

The renders reflect on the much talked about winged shaped ear-tips and we are not sure how they are going to add to the overall sound quality or the active noise cancellation but understanding Samsung, we suppose that they are going to do something about this. Honestly, these kidney bean-shaped earbuds look cute, and small enough to discretely fit in your ears.

The charging case itself looks small enough to fit in a pocket and I believe that is one of the most important factors pertaining to the true-wireless earbuds. Therefore, if you are looking for something compact, this is what you should be looking for.

The Galaxy Buds Live are supposed to go official in just a week at the Galaxy Unpacked and we will be bringing you full coverage of the event alongside all the important details.