Galaxy S21 Ultra Will Reportedly Sport New Camera System, and Qualcomm’s Larger Ultrasonic Max Fingerprint Sensor

Numerous reports have implied that Samsung plans on releasing three members of the Galaxy S21 lineup next year, out of which the most decked-out model will likely be called the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There are lots of things which are expected to be different about this flagship when compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and a few aspects that will likely disappoint those that want to upgrade in 2021. Regardless, one person claims that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will probably be an iterative successor to the 2020 flagship, but let us talk about the details that might be different about it.

New Camera System Belonging to the Galaxy S21 Ultra Suggests the Upcoming Model May Feature Two Telephoto Lenses as Rumored Previously

First, let us come to what’s apparently not going to change between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. According to Twitter user The Galox, the flagship will tout a 5000mAh cell, making the capacity unchanged from this year’s model. Previously, the Galaxy S21 Ultra did receive 3C certification, unofficially confirming that Samsung will use the same capacity.

Exynos 2100 Made on Samsung’s 5nm Node Could Be Announced Very Soon, According to Tipster

That’s not a bad thing to be honest, because depending on how efficient the rumored Exynos 2100 will be, which is Samsung’s first 5nm custom chipset that will reportedly be unveiled soon, you can expect either a couple-hour difference in screen-on time or just a few minutes.

Last news of the day: Things confirmed for Galaxy S21U, new camera system, 5000 mah battery, faster wireless charging (65w has not yet been certified for Galaxy phones but most probably will happen), Ultrasonic Max fingerprint scanner... Its an "S" upgrade in most areas. pic.twitter.com/M2UFsYrK3u — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 4, 2020

Then again, the tipster Ice Universe has said that although the new Exynos chipset won’t beat the Snapdragon 875, it will bridge the performance and efficiency gap, suggesting that it will tout better battery-saving features than the Exynos 990, so we look forward to seeing those improvements. As for what’s potentially changed, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could arrive with Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Max, which is an in-screen sensor that’s 17 times larger than its predecessor and more secure at the same time.

Also, the tweet mentioned a new camera system, but the person didn’t mention any details, unfortunately. However, in a previous report, it was stated that the Galaxy S21 Ultra may take advantage of two telephoto lenses instead of one, resulting in the flagship reaching higher levels of zoom. That report also mentioned that the premium handset will sport a 40MP selfie camera that will likely be housed in a punch-hole style like this year’s model.

Overall, if we take a look at these specs from a first impression, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra could simply be an iterative successor to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but since there’s more information to talk about in the near future, let us not jump to conclusions this early.

News Source: The Galox