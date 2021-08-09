Samsung Has Filed a Patent for a Movable Camera System with Adaptive Aperture

Samsung and innovation go hand in hand, and we are all aware of that. The company now has filed a patent for a movable camera design for smartphones that could enable variable aperture and possibly change the smartphone camera market for the better, especially if this manages to take off the way Samsung wants it to take off.

A Movable Camera System with Variable Aperture in a Samsung Looks Like a Dream Come True But Could be Difficult to Implement

Our friends found the patent over at LetsGoDigital. The camera array, when it is in its standard setup, is a horizontal one. However, the camera array can move as well, which forms a triangle. The primary camera is in the middle and can move downwards from its original position. At the same time, the ultra-wide camera and the telephoto camera reside on the left and right sides of the array, respectively, and can move inwards.

Everything You Need to Know About the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Each camera sensor also has two openings, and each of the openings brings a different aperture. In theory, this means that changing the position of the sensors changes the aperture of the sensors as well. When the cameras are triangular, each would be at their lowest aperture as the cameras have two final locations. This means that you will only get 2 aperture values per camera, and if you are looking at a triple camera setup, then there will be a total of 6 aperture values.

Honestly, having movable cameras might sound weird, but there are a lot of benefits. Larger apertures would allow more light to come in, which would make low-light photography a breeze. At the same time, having a movable camera system does not come without any drawbacks. For starters, you are looking at moving parts that could fail; plus, the phone would become heavier thanks to the system needed to actuate the movement.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics division is the one who filed this patent back in October 2020. However, this does not mean that Samsung is working on a smartphone that has this system. This is just a patent at the moment. There is a chance that Samsung could ditch this entirely or use parts of this technology.

As far as we know, no phone from Samsung coming out this year is said to have a movable camera technology.